Toronto Blue Jays first baseman Kendrys Morales homered for the seventh consecutive game Sunday, setting a franchise record and becoming the seventh player in major league history to do so.

Morales blasted a two-run shot in the third inning off Philadelphia Phillies right-hander Vince Velasquez, eclipsing a Blue Jays record that he previously shared with Jose Cruz Jr. (2001).

He also owns the longest streak in the majors this season, passing the six-game streak earlier this year by St. Louis Cardinals infielder Matt Carpenter. Morales has hit 21 home runs in 2018.

The last player to homer in seven straight games was Kevin Mench with the Texas Rangers in 2006, according to ESPN Stats & Information.

Ken Griffey Jr., Dale Long, and Don Mattingly share the record with home runs in eight straight games.

Morales has six home runs in 116 at-bats at Baltimore's Camden Yards, where the Blue Jays begin a three-game series Monday.

