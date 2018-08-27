The 100s tracker: Projecting date Red Sox, others will hit century mark

Despite a rough weekend series in Tampa, the Boston Red Sox still own baseball's best record and are just 10 wins from becoming the season's first member of the 100-win club.

The 100-win-pace club remains a group of two, with the Red Sox and Yankees potentially becoming the fourth pair of teams to reach 100 wins in the same division since divisions came into existence in 1969.

The Orioles and Royals are still on pace for 100-plus losses -- and they welcome a new member to their club this week.

THE 100-WIN-PACE CLUB

Boston Red Sox (90-42)

On pace for 110 wins

The Red Sox have 90 wins through 132 games. That puts them on pace to reach their 100th win in Game 147, which would come Sept. 13 in the finale of their three-game series with the Blue Jays.

• Red Sox's 100-win seasons: three (1946, 1915, 1912)

New York Yankees (83-47)

On pace for 103 wins

The Yankees have 83 wins through 130 games, which puts them on pace to reach their 100th win in Game 157 on Sept. 25 in Tampa Bay. It's the second game of a seven-game road trip to close out the season.

• Yankees' 100-win seasons: 19 (most recent: 2009)

THE 100-LOSS-PACE CLUB

Baltimore Orioles (37-94)

On pace for 116 losses

The Orioles have 94 losses through 131 games, putting them on pace to reach their 100th loss in Game 140 on Sept. 5 in Seattle, in the middle of a nine-game road trip to Kansas City, Seattle and Tampa Bay.

• Orioles' 100-loss seasons: 11 (most recent: 1988)

Kansas City Royals (40-91)

On pace for 112 losses

The Royals have 91 losses through 131 games, putting them on pace to reach their 100th loss in Game 144 on Sept. 11 against the White Sox.

• Royals' 100-loss seasons: four (2006, 2005, 2004, 2002)

San Diego Padres (50-83)

On pace for 101 losses

The Padres have 83 losses through 133 games, putting them on pace to reach their 100th loss in Game 161 on Sept. 29 against the playoff-hopeful Diamondbacks.

• Padres' 100-loss seasons: five (1993, 1974, 1973, 1971, 1969)

What it means:

• Having three teams reach 100 losses would tie 2018 for the second-most 100-loss teams in a season. Three teams reached 100 losses in 1985, 1965, 1964, 1962, 1961, 1954, 1912 and 1908. The most was four 100-loss teams in 2002.

• The Royals and Orioles are both on pace for 110-plus losses. The only time there have been two teams with at least 110 losses in a season was 1969, when the Padres and Expos each lost 110.