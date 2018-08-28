Oakland Athletics left-hander Sean Manaea will visit with Dr. Neal ElAttrache on Tuesday for a second opinion on his injured pitching shoulder, manager Bob Melvin told reporters.

Manaea underwent an MRI on Monday in the Bay Area but will be examined by ElAttrache, one of the country's top sports surgeons, before the Athletics determine his status and a possible return to the rotation, according to Melvin.

Manaea was placed on the 10-day disabled list Sunday with a left shoulder impingement. The A's will provide more information on Manaea after his visit in Los Angeles by ElAttrache.

Manaea, 26, is 12-9 with a 3.59 ERA in 27 starts this season, his third with the Athletics. He leads the team in wins, starts, quality starts (15), innings pitched (160 2/3) and strikeouts (108).