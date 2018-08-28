The New York Mets have traded Jose Bautista to the Philadelphia Phillies for a player to be named later or cash considerations.

Bautista, 37, was claimed on waivers by the Phillies on Monday. The teams had until Tuesday to work out a trade.

He has hit .204 with nine home runs and 37 RBIs since signing with the Mets following his release from the Atlanta Braves earlier this season. Bautista has started games in the outfield, at third base and at first base for the Mets. He is hitting .196 with 11 home runs and 42 RBIs overall this season.

Bautista, a six-time All-Star with the Toronto Blue Jays, has 342 career home runs.

According to the Elias Sports Bureau, Bautista becomes the third player to play for three teams in a single division in the same year, joining Bob Reynolds (1975 Tigers, Indians, Orioles) and Kelly Johnson (2014 Red Sox, Yankees, Orioles).

This is the second trade made between the Mets and Phillies this season. The Mets traded infielder Asdrubal Cabrera to the Phillies in July.

To make room on the 40-man roster, the Phillies designated right-handed pitcher Mark Leiter Jr. for assignment.

The Phillies enter Tuesday's games 3½ games behind the first-place Atlanta Braves in the National League East and 2½ games out of an NL wild-card spot.