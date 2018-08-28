The Atlanta Braves have agreed to terms with catcher Tyler Flowers on a one-year, $4 million contract for next season.

The deal, which was announced Tuesday, also includes a $6 million club option for 2020.

Flowers, 32, is batting .225 with five home runs and 20 RBIs this season, his third with the Braves. The Georgia native has split time with fellow veteran Kurt Suzuki behind the plate this season for the first-place Braves.

Flowers is a career .239 hitter in parts of 10 seasons with Atlanta and the Chicago White Sox.