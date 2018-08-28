The New York Mets announced Tuesday that third baseman David Wright will continue his rehab assignment at Triple-A Las Vegas.

The 35-year-old Wright hasn't played in a major league game since 2016 after having multiple surgeries on his shoulder, back and neck.

He hit .188 with two RBIs in 10 games with Class A St. Lucie before his promotion Tuesday.

Mets assistant general manager John Ricco told reporters Tuesday that "it's unrealistic" that Wright would be activated to the major league team "any time soon."

"We just haven't seen that level of consistency of play, on a quantity or quality basis at this point," Ricco said, according to the New York Times.

Wright, a seven-time All-Star, is signed through the 2020 season as part of an eight-year, $138 million extension he signed with the Mets in 2012.