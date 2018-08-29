Los Angeles Dodgers closer Kenley Jansen has attributed a terrible week on the mound to medication prescribed to him for his heart condition.

Jansen spent 11 days on the disabled list and returned to go 0-2 with a blown save while allowing seven hits, five runs (all earned) and four home runs in three one-inning appearances last week. He explained Tuesday that he felt like he was "sleepwalking" on the field due to the medication used to treat a recurrence of an irregular heartbeat.

"I thought the first day maybe it would get better," Jansen said of being on the medication while pitching. "Then the second day, it was the same. And the third day ..."

"[The medication] might be making sure my heart doesn’t stop. But I told my doctor I can’t pitch like this,” Dodgers closer Kenley Jansen said of medication he was taking to help with his irregular heartbeat. Orlando Ramirez/USA TODAY Sports

Jansen, who underwent heart surgery in 2012 and expects to have a second surgery in the offseason, explained that in his role as closer, he relies on "the good anxiety" to pitch his best, and the medication was taking away from that.

The poor results on the field led Jansen to reach out to his cardiologist, who said it is "safe" for him to no longer use the medication.

"I just told [the doctor], as a normal person, it's fine. You could go to work," Jansen said. "But those three games, I had zero adrenaline. My mind was saying, 'You gotta go,' but my body wasn't working. I can't pitch like that."

Jansen said he has been off the medication since Sunday and has already noticed an improvement.

Information from ESPN's Alden Gonzalez was used in this report.