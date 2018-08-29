The Houston Astros have placed All-Star right-hander Charlie Morton on the 10-day disabled list with right shoulder discomfort.

The moves comes a day after Morton allowed three runs on three hits with four walks and three strikeouts in 4 2/3 innings of a 4-3 loss to the Athletics.

Morton is 13-3 with a 3.14 ERA this season.

He is the second Astros starter to go on the disabled list this month. Lance McCullers Jr. has been out since Aug. 5 with a forearm injury.

The Astros have not named a replacement for Morton, who was due to start Saturday against the Angels.