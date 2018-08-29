The Houston Astros will sign manager A.J. Hinch to a contract extension on Thursday, according to a report by Fox 26 in Houston.

Hinch, who guided the Astros to the franchise's first World Series title last season, hasn't had a losing season since taking over the team in 2015.

The 44-year-old manager was under club option for 2019 and has a 353-266 record with the Astros through Wednesday's 5-4 walk-off win over the Oakland Athletics.

Houston has a 2.5 game lead over the A's in the American League West.

"This isn't our first time through a race," Hinch said after Tyler White's home run in the ninth inning Wednesday. "We've been in a race for four straight years. Our appreciation is that we know we can beat anybody in the league and we can beat them with any part of the order with any name you want to put up there."