Boston Red Sox starter David Price exited in the third inning of Wednesday's game against the Miami Marlins after a comebacker struck him on the left wrist.

X-rays on Price's wrist were negative, and the Red Sox said that he would undergo further testing.

Price was hit by a ball off the bat of Austin Dean with two outs and two runners on in the third. Price got the out at first base to end the inning but went immediately to the clubhouse.

Price allowed three runs on five hits in three innings. He had three strikeouts.

Hector Velazquez replaced Price on the mound.