ANAHEIM, Calif. -- Los Angeles Angels slugger Albert Pujols will miss the rest of the season after undergoing surgery on his left knee.

The Angels announced Pujols' arthroscopic knee surgery Wednesday. Recovery time is typically at least six weeks, and the last day of the regular season is Sept. 30. He previously went on the disabled list this season with inflammation in his left knee.

Pujols is batting .245 with 19 homers and 64 RBIs for the Angels, who are all but mathematically eliminated from the playoff race for the sixth time in his first seven seasons with the club. Pujols also has played extensively at first base this season after the arrival of designated hitter Shohei Ohtani.

Pujols is sixth all time in MLB with 633 career homers.

The three-time National League MVP will be 39 years old when next season begins. He still has three seasons remaining on his 10-year, $240 million contract.

Information from The Associated Press was used in this report.