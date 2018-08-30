CINCINNATI -- Christian Yelich hit for the cycle in Milwaukee's 13-12 win Wednesday night against the Cincinnati Reds, the eighth Brewers batter to accomplish the feat.

Yelich tripled to deep right in the seventh inning to complete his first career cycle. He also had three singles, a double and a two-run homer, finishing 6-for-6 at the plate.

Yelich, 26, became the eighth Brewers player to hit for the cycle, and the first since George Kottaras on Sept. 3, 2011, at Houston. He also is the fourth player in the Live Ball Era (since 1920) to have six hits in a cycle, joining Ian Kinsler (2009), Rondell White (1995) and Bobby Beach (1920), according to ESPN Stats & Information research.

Yelich has 11 homers in August and a career-high 26 this season. His fifth-inning homer Wednesday was his third in the first two games of the series with the Reds.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.