        <
        >

          Joey Votto (leg bruise) returns from disabled list

          10:46 AM ET
          • ESPN News Services

          The Cincinnati Reds announced Thursday that they have activated first baseman Joey Votto from the 10-day disabled list.

          Votto had gone on the DL on Aug. 17 due to a right lower leg contusion from when he was hit by a pitch from the Washington Nationals' Ryan Madson on Aug. 4. He had tried to play through the injury but had sat out a pair of games and left others early.

          The 34-year-old is hitting .284 this season with nine home runs and 55 RBIs in 118 games.

          The Reds also recalled right-hander Austin Brice from Triple-A Louisville. To make room on the roster, right-hander Robert Stephenson was placed on the 10-day DL (retroactive to Monday) with shoulder tendinitis and outfielder Preston Tucker was optioned to Louisville.

          ABOUT COOKIES

          To help make this website better, to improve and personalize your experience and for advertising purposes, are you happy to accept cookies and other technologies?

          More Info Here Cookie Choices