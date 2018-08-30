The Cincinnati Reds announced Thursday that they have activated first baseman Joey Votto from the 10-day disabled list.

Votto had gone on the DL on Aug. 17 due to a right lower leg contusion from when he was hit by a pitch from the Washington Nationals' Ryan Madson on Aug. 4. He had tried to play through the injury but had sat out a pair of games and left others early.

The 34-year-old is hitting .284 this season with nine home runs and 55 RBIs in 118 games.

The Reds also recalled right-hander Austin Brice from Triple-A Louisville. To make room on the roster, right-hander Robert Stephenson was placed on the 10-day DL (retroactive to Monday) with shoulder tendinitis and outfielder Preston Tucker was optioned to Louisville.