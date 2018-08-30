HOUSTON -- The World Series champion Houston Astros have rewarded manager A.J. Hinch with a new contract that extends his run in the dugout through the 2022 season, it was announced Thursday.

"To be the manager of the Houston Astros means the world to me," said Hinch, whose players showed up to the news conference to announce the extension. "Who wouldn't sign up to be the manager of the Houston Astros? To the players who are in the back of the room: To be your manager is by far the best job in the world.

"... We've just scratched the surface of what is possible. The goal is that this is not the story, the main theme of the book. It's an extended run of success. The last 14 months have been as good for me personally and professionally as you can imagine. I want the next 14 months to be even better."

The 44-year-old Hinch guided Houston to its first World Series title last season. The Astros led the AL West by 2 1/2 games over Oakland going into Thursday night's home game against the Angels.

Hinch took over the Astros in 2015. The former major league catcher formerly managed the Arizona Diamondbacks.

"We're thrilled to have AJ in the fold for multiple years," general manager Jeff Luhnow said. "AJ has played a key role in our team success and is one of the most effective managers in baseball. He is aligned with the vision of our front office, has made a great connection with our players, and has earned the respect of everyone in the clubhouse."

The Associated Press contributed to this report.