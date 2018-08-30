Shohei Ohtani will return to the Los Angeles Angels' rotation against the Houston Astros on Sunday Night Baseball this weekend, manager Mike Scioscia said Thursday.

The two-way star hasn't pitched in a game since June 6 because of a sprained elbow ligament.

The right-hander threw 50 pitches in three innings in a simulated game Monday at Angel Stadium and indicated afterward that he would like to get back on the mound during the Angels' final 30 games.

Ohtani got off to a strong start in his first big league season as a starting pitcher, going 4-1 with a 3.10 ERA in nine starts. He still has been hitting while he rests his pitching arm.

Also Thursday, the Angels officially put Albert Pujols on the 10-day disabled list (knee surgery) and activated Justin Upton (finger).

Information from The Associated Press was included in this report.