          Shohei Ohtani scheduled to pitch Sunday vs. Astros following 11-week injury absence

          6:48 PM ET
          • ESPN News Services

          Shohei Ohtani will return to the Los Angeles Angels' rotation against the Houston Astros on Sunday Night Baseball this weekend, manager Mike Scioscia said Thursday.

          The two-way star hasn't pitched in a game since June 6 because of a sprained elbow ligament.

          The right-hander threw 50 pitches in three innings in a simulated game Monday at Angel Stadium and indicated afterward that he would like to get back on the mound during the Angels' final 30 games.

          Ohtani got off to a strong start in his first big league season as a starting pitcher, going 4-1 with a 3.10 ERA in nine starts. He still has been hitting while he rests his pitching arm.

          Also Thursday, the Angels officially put Albert Pujols on the 10-day disabled list (knee surgery) and activated Justin Upton (finger).

          Information from The Associated Press was included in this report.

