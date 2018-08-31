ATLANTA -- Cubs center fielder Jason Heyward is expected to miss at least the next two games after leaving Thursday's 5-4 win over the Atlanta Braves with tightness in his right hamstring, manager Joe Maddon said.

Maddon said Heyward will need further evaluation.

Heyward was hurt after diving for an opposite-field liner by Freddie Freeman in the fifth inning. He stretched but failed to get a glove on the ball, which rolled all the way to the wall for a two-run triple.

Heyward was able to walk off the field, getting a hug from former teammate Freeman on his way to the Cubs dugout. He went 0-for-2 with a run scored.

Albert Almora Jr. took over in center.

Information from The Associated Press contributed to this report.