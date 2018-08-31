The Los Angeles Dodgers have acquired right-handed reliever Ryan Madson in a trade with the Washington Nationals, it was announced Friday.

In return, the Nationals received minor-league pitcher Andrew Istler.

Madson, 38, is 2-5 with four saves and a 5.28 ERA in 49 appearances for the Nationals this season.

The 13-season veteran has a 3.45 ERA and 91 saves in his career.

The Dodgers enter Friday's games two games out in the National League West and 2 1/2 games out in the wild-card race.

Istler, a 25-year-old right-hander, went 4-4 with a 3.27 ERA in 41 relief appearances this season.

The Nationals also called up left-hander Sammy Solis from Triple-A Syracuse.