        <
        >

          Reliever Xavier Cedeno traded to Brewers from White Sox

          5:17 PM ET
          • ESPN

          The Milwaukee Brewers have acquired left-handed reliever Xavier Cedeno from the Chicago White Sox.

          Cedeno, 32, is 2-0 with a save and a 2.84 ERA in 33 appearances this season.

          The veteran of eight major league seasons has a 3.81 ERA in 234 career appearances.

          The Brewers sent minor league OF Bryan Connell and minor league RHP Johan Dominguez to the White Sox for Cedeno.

          The Brewers enter Friday's games five games back in the National League Central but currently hold one of the two NL wild-card spots.

          ABOUT COOKIES

          To help make this website better, to improve and personalize your experience and for advertising purposes, are you happy to accept cookies and other technologies?

          More Info Here Cookie Choices