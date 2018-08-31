        <
        >

          Athletics acquire Cory Gearrin from Rangers

          4:49 PM ET
          • ESPN

          The Oakland Athletics acquired right-handed reliever Cory Gearrin from the Texas Rangers on Friday in exchange for two minor league pitchers.

          Oakland sent right-handers Abdiel Mendoza and Teodoro Ortega to Texas in the trade.

          Gearrin, 32, is 2-1 with a save and a 3.51 ERA in 56 appearances for the San Francisco Giants and Rangers this season. He has a 3.48 ERA in 264 career appearances.

          The Athletics have made several moves for relievers in recent weeks, including Jeurys Familia, Fernando Rodney and Shawn Kelley.

          Mendoza, 19, is 2-3 with a 3.32 ERA in 13 appearances (10 starts) for Class A Vermont this season. Ortega, 18, was 3-1 with a 2.11 ERA in 14 appearances (six starts) for the A's in the Dominican Summer League.

          ABOUT COOKIES

          To help make this website better, to improve and personalize your experience and for advertising purposes, are you happy to accept cookies and other technologies?

          More Info Here Cookie Choices