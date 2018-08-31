The Oakland Athletics acquired right-handed reliever Cory Gearrin from the Texas Rangers on Friday in exchange for two minor league pitchers.

Editor's Picks Re-grading the trade deadline a month later With a month of hindsight, we assess which playoff hopefuls got what they needed at the trade deadline and whose deals went bust.

Oakland sent right-handers Abdiel Mendoza and Teodoro Ortega to Texas in the trade.

Gearrin, 32, is 2-1 with a save and a 3.51 ERA in 56 appearances for the San Francisco Giants and Rangers this season. He has a 3.48 ERA in 264 career appearances.

The Athletics have made several moves for relievers in recent weeks, including Jeurys Familia, Fernando Rodney and Shawn Kelley.

Mendoza, 19, is 2-3 with a 3.32 ERA in 13 appearances (10 starts) for Class A Vermont this season. Ortega, 18, was 3-1 with a 2.11 ERA in 14 appearances (six starts) for the A's in the Dominican Summer League.