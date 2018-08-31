The Milwaukee Brewers have acquired left-handed starting pitcher Gio Gonzalez from the Washington Nationals, a source confirmed to ESPN's Jerry Crasnick.

Gonzalez has struggled this season, with a 7-11 record and a 4.57 ERA in 27 starts. He has a 6.53 ERA since the start of June, which ranks 73rd out of 74 qualified starters during that span, ahead of only the Texas Rangers' Bartolo Colon (7.01).

The veteran southpaw has a 6.75 ERA in five career starts at Miller Park, including a 9.82 ERA in three starts there over the last three seasons.

Nonetheless, the Brewers hope he can help them catch the first-place Cubs in the NL Central. Milwaukee entered Friday night five games behind Chicago.

Gonzalez spent his last seven seasons in Washington, and ranks first in franchise history in wins (86), WAR (21.4), and strikeouts (1,215). The two-time All-Star is 124-97 with a 3.71 ERA in 11 major league seasons overall.

He is the second pitcher acquired Friday by the Brewers, who currently occupy one of the two National League wild-card spots. Earlier in the day, Milwaukee acquired left-handed reliever Xavier Cedeno from the Chicago White Sox.

The Nationals also dealt right-handed reliever Ryan Madson to the Los Angeles Dodgers on Friday.

News of the Gonzalez deal was first reported by The Athletic.