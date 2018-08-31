CHICAGO -- Boston Red Sox left-hander David Price likely won't make his next scheduled start, and the team remains unsure when ace lefty Chris Sale will return to the rotation.

Manager Alex Cora said Price "most likely'' will not take his turn in the rotation next week at Atlanta. He said Price still is sore and hasn't thrown since he was struck on his pitching wrist by a line drive against Miami on Wednesday. He was examined by a hand specialist on Thursday.

"I haven't [sat] down with him yet, but (trainer) Brad (Pearson) told me he was still sore,'' Cora said. "[He's] feeling better, but I don't think he's gonna be ready for that one. So if he's not ready for that one, we'll push it back.''

Price has bounced back after being limited to 11 starts last season because of an elbow injury. He is 14-6 with a 3.60 ERA in 26 outings.

The Red Sox own the best record in the majors even though Sale hasn't pitched since Aug. 12 because of mild inflammation in his pitching shoulder. But Cora thinks he will make a few starts before the playoffs.

Sale -- 12-4 with a 1.97 ERA -- threw long toss on flat ground Friday after playing catch the previous four days.

"The way it's going right now, whenever he gets on the mound, he's gonna move fairly quick,'' Cora said. "Obviously we have to build him up, but ... there's not too [many] innings in the minor leagues. We're gonna have to do it at the big-league level. We talk about it a little bit. I don't want to get into details yet, obviously, because we are on a day-by-day basis with him. If everything goes right, he'll be able to build up, and we're gonna be very comfortable with him.''