PHILADELPHIA -- Just as the Chicago Cubs were set to get their former MVP back in the lineup, they placed Jason Heyward on the 10 day disabled list while calling up righty reliever Dillon Maples to take his place. The Gold Glove right fielder injured his right hamstring going to the ground in the outfield for a ball on Thursday night in Atlanta.

"He's sore," manager Joe Maddon said before his team played the Philadelphia Phillies on Friday. "He's very sore right now."

Heyward could be seen walking with a slight limp on Friday afternoon and the Cubs will take no chances heading into the final month of an injury-plagued season. Kris Bryant will be activated on Saturday after two separate stints on the disabled list due to a sore left shoulder, while shortstop Addison Russell could be available as well as he's nearly healed up from hand and shoulder issues.

"He's good enough to play," Maddon said.

Exactly when Russell plays is another story, as the Cubs are stacked around the diamond -- and that's even with Heyward going on the DL. Look for Maddon to use Russell late in games on defense for now, while using Bryant both at third base and in the outfield. He may even try Daniel Murphy at third to strengthen the Cubs defense up the middle. As for the batting order, Maddon indicated Bryant could re-start his season out of the top four.

"It doesn't have to be at the beginning," Maddon said of hitting Bryant high up. "I want him to just come and play."

Maddon likes his current top four of Murphy, Javy Baez, Anthony Rizzo and Ben Zobrist.

"Daniel at the top has been a difference-maker," Maddon said. "This goes back to 2016 when I felt Zobrist was the only guy that could protect Rizzo at that time. That's the way I like it right now."

As for Heyward, the Cubs can take it slow, considering rosters expand on Saturday and two of their walking wounded will be back.

"With hamstrings you don't want to push and make it something even worse than it might be," Maddon said. "You want to play it conservatively."

The Cubs made another move on Friday, signing lefty Jaime Garcia to a minor league deal, according to a source. He provides some lefty, veteran bullpen depth and would be available for the postseason.