Justin Turner hits a home run to right off Zack Greinke to give the Dodgers the lead in the eighth. (0:33)

LOS ANGELES -- It was the final inning of the final night before September, against the division-leading rivals, with the tying run on second base, one of the game's hottest hitters at the plate and a two-game swing in the standings hanging in the balance.

But this time Kenley Jansen reached back and found some of what had eluded him in his recent appearances. His cutter zipped in at 94 mph, progressively riding up the strike zone and past the swinging bat of Arizona Diamondbacks left fielder David Peralta.

Jansen, the Los Angeles Dodgers' reeling closer, snared the baseball that was returned to him by catcher Yasmani Grandal, retreated to the mound and cussed at himself, loud enough to pierce through a screaming crowd of 48,965.

Later, Jansen said, "I felt like pissed-off Kenley today."

And that's exactly what the Dodgers need.

Jansen picked up his first save in 24 days on Friday night, pitching around a fortuitous double by Paul Goldschmidt to seal a 3-2 victory that pushed the Dodgers to within a game of the Diamondbacks in the National League West.

Jansen had given up seven runs and 10 hits -- four of them homers -- in four innings since returning from a 11-day absence that was caused by an irregular heartbeat. But on this night, Jansen felt "so much better."

The improvement stemmed from a bullpen session at Globe Life Park in Arlington, Texas, on Wednesday afternoon.

Jansen and pitching coach Rick Honeycutt had pored through video of Jansen's past two seasons, when he solidified himself among the game's best closers. They found his lower body driving toward home plate and slightly to the third-base side, then noticed him tailing toward first base in recent weeks. It was affecting the location, crispness and life of his trademark cutter, and the results were proving it.

When he retreated to the clubhouse that day, Jansen told some of his teammates he had figured something out.

"It's just me throwing with my lower body, and that's all I did -- focus on my lower body and let my lower body just carry me to home plate," Jansen said. "I feel so much better."

After a rocky return to the Dodgers' bullpen, Kenley Jansen locked down the save that pulled L.A. to within a game of Arizona in the NL West. John McCoy/Getty Images

Jansen carried a 5.40 ERA through his first 12 appearances of 2018, a byproduct, mostly, of still being in spring training mode when the season began. He quickly got right again, putting up a 1.27 ERA in a 42⅔-inning span from May 3 to Aug. 7.

But when a heart issue sidelined Jansen, the Dodgers' bullpen vulnerabilities manifested themselves. Six relievers were charged with losses in an eight-day stretch that saw the Dodgers drop two games in the standings.

Jansen's return was supposed to make everything right again. But he gave up back-to-back home runs to the first two St. Louis Cardinals batters he faced on Aug. 20, then suffered another loss by giving up a two-run homer two nights later. He entered a save situation against the lowly San Diego Padres last Saturday and blew it. He took the mound with a six-run lead against the Texas Rangers on Tuesday, an attempt to build some confidence, and almost blew that game too.

Before that outing, Jansen told a reporter from Southern California News Group that he had stopped taking his heart medication because it made him too lethargic for the ninth inning.

The next day, he went to the bullpen and seemingly corrected what ailed his cutter.

"It looked pretty electric tonight," said Dodgers third baseman Justin Turner, who hit the go-ahead home run in the eighth inning.