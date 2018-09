New York Yankees catcher Gary Sanchez has been activated off the disabled list and is playing against the Detroit Tigers on Saturday.

Sanchez, who is returning from a groin injury suffered in July, is in the starting lineup, batting fifth and catching against the Tigers.

The 2017 All-Star is hitting just .188 with 14 home runs in 66 games this season.

Also, newly acquired outfielder Andrew McCutchen is making his debut for the Yankees on Saturday, playing right field and hitting leadoff.