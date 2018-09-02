Aaron Boone is frustrated with the strike zone, jaws with the umpire and crouches down in the catcher's position after getting ejected. (0:43)

New York Yankees manager Aaron Boone has been suspended one game for his tirade during Friday's game against the Detroit Tigers, Major League Baseball announced Sunday.

Editor's Picks Boone chews out ump, 'pumps up' Yanks in win Yankees manager Aaron Boone was ejected after giving plate umpire Nic Lentz an earful of complaints about his strike zone in the fifth inning, and several New York players said the moment sparked the team to a 7-5 win over the Tigers.

Boone will serve the suspension Sunday as the Yankees wrap up a four-game series with Detroit in New York.

The Yankees manager was ejected Friday after leaving the dugout to give plate umpire Nic Lentz a steady earful of complaints about his strike zone and doing a catcher impression. It was the third time Boone has been ejected in his first season as a manager.

"Do your job!" cameras caught Boone shouting, as he turned from the umpire and got into the crouch in front of Tigers catcher James McCann, who was standing. From his crouch, Boone mimicked catching two pitches while screaming: "That's a ball. That's a strike. OK?"

Boone later addressed reporters about the spur-of-the-moment action.

"I hadn't stretched yet, so I wanted to make sure I was good and loose," Boone said. "I guess [it was about] giving my kids something to make fun of me about."

MLB said Boone also had been fined an undisclosed amount for his outburst.