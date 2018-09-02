        <
          Yankees manager Aaron Boone suspended 1 game for tirade

          11:52 AM ET
          • ESPN

          New York Yankees manager Aaron Boone has been suspended one game for his tirade during Friday's game against the Detroit Tigers, Major League Baseball announced Sunday.

          Boone will serve the suspension Sunday as the Yankees wrap up a four-game series with Detroit in New York.

          The Yankees manager was ejected Friday after leaving the dugout to give plate umpire Nic Lentz a steady earful of complaints about his strike zone and doing a catcher impression. It was the third time Boone has been ejected in his first season as a manager.

          "Do your job!" cameras caught Boone shouting, as he turned from the umpire and got into the crouch in front of Tigers catcher James McCann, who was standing. From his crouch, Boone mimicked catching two pitches while screaming: "That's a ball. That's a strike. OK?"

          Boone later addressed reporters about the spur-of-the-moment action.

          "I hadn't stretched yet, so I wanted to make sure I was good and loose," Boone said. "I guess [it was about] giving my kids something to make fun of me about."

          MLB said Boone also had been fined an undisclosed amount for his outburst.

