          White Sox's Welington Castillo activated after PED suspension

          play
          Castillo gets latest suspension for PEDs (1:06)

          Jerry Crasnick reacts to Welington Castillo's 80-game suspension for violating the league's joint drug agreement. (1:06)

          11:08 AM ET
          • ESPN

          The Chicago White Sox have recalled catcher Welington Castillo, who makes his return to the majors following a PED suspension.

          Castillo had been on the 10-day disabled list with right shoulder inflammation since Aug. 23, when he completed his 80-game suspension for using erythropoietin (EPO), a performance-enhancing substance.

          He had continued to rehab at Triple-A Charlotte.

          Castillo, 31, hasn't played in the majors since May 23. He was hitting .270 with six home runs and 15 RBIs prior to the suspension.

