Jerry Crasnick reacts to Welington Castillo's 80-game suspension for violating the league's joint drug agreement. (1:06)

The Chicago White Sox have recalled catcher Welington Castillo, who makes his return to the majors following a PED suspension.

Castillo had been on the 10-day disabled list with right shoulder inflammation since Aug. 23, when he completed his 80-game suspension for using erythropoietin (EPO), a performance-enhancing substance.

He had continued to rehab at Triple-A Charlotte.

Castillo, 31, hasn't played in the majors since May 23. He was hitting .270 with six home runs and 15 RBIs prior to the suspension.