        <
        >

          Brewers recall Corey Knebel, Zach Davies from minors

          11:32 AM ET
          • ESPN

          The Milwaukee Brewers are bringing back a pair of pitchers to the major league roster as they continue their push for a playoff berth.

          On Sunday, the Brewers announced that they had recalled starter Zach Davies from Class A Wisconsin and reliever Corey Knebel from Triple-A Colorado Springs.

          Knebel had been demoted to Triple-A on Aug. 24, when manager Craig Counsell said the team was "searching for answers" for Knebel's recent struggles. The right-hander had lost the closer role earlier in August and has a 7.36 ERA since July 4 over 19 appearances.

          He was an All-Star for the Brewers last season, when he posted a 1.78 ERA and had 39 saves while striking out 126 batters in just 76 innings.

          Davies has been recovering from a shoulder injury since June. Counsell hasn't decided whether to use him in the rotation or the bullpen upon his return.

          The Brewers (76-61) have a 1½-game edge for the second wild card in the National League. Milwaukee hasn't made the postseason since 2011.

          ABOUT COOKIES

          To help make this website better, to improve and personalize your experience and for advertising purposes, are you happy to accept cookies and other technologies?

          More Info Here Cookie Choices