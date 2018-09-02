The Milwaukee Brewers are bringing back a pair of pitchers to the major league roster as they continue their push for a playoff berth.

On Sunday, the Brewers announced that they had recalled starter Zach Davies from Class A Wisconsin and reliever Corey Knebel from Triple-A Colorado Springs.

Knebel had been demoted to Triple-A on Aug. 24, when manager Craig Counsell said the team was "searching for answers" for Knebel's recent struggles. The right-hander had lost the closer role earlier in August and has a 7.36 ERA since July 4 over 19 appearances.

He was an All-Star for the Brewers last season, when he posted a 1.78 ERA and had 39 saves while striking out 126 batters in just 76 innings.

Davies has been recovering from a shoulder injury since June. Counsell hasn't decided whether to use him in the rotation or the bullpen upon his return.

The Brewers (76-61) have a 1½-game edge for the second wild card in the National League. Milwaukee hasn't made the postseason since 2011.