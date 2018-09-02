        <
          Gabe Kapler says pitchers allowed to use cheat sheets

          Umpire takes cheat-sheet from Philies' pitcher (0:24)

          Phillies pitcher Austin Davis comes onto the mound with an index card that is taken away by umpire Joe West. (0:24)

          2:11 PM ET
          • Associated Press

          PHILADELPHIA -- Phillies manager Gabe Kapler says he has been informed pitchers are allowed to use the type of cheat sheets that umpire Joe West confiscated from reliever Austin Davis on Saturday night.

          Kapler made his remarks before Sunday's series finale against the Chicago Cubs.

          Kapler and Davis said the left-hander was using the card merely for information on the Cubs hitters. But West said it was illegal under Rule 6.02(c)(7), which states that the pitcher shall not have on his person, or in his possession, any foreign substance.

          West, who is in his 41st season as an umpire, indicated Saturday night that he contacted the league office to see if the cards, which aren't specifically banned in the rule book, would be allowed.

