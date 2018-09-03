The 100s tracker: Projecting when Red Sox, others reach century mark

The Baltimore Orioles and Kansas City Royals are still on pace for 100-plus losses. The San Diego Padres, who were on pace for triple digits last week, are back below that mark. Editor's Picks Power Rankings: Surging NL squads crowd wild-card race The best clubs might seem secure atop the rankings, but the Cardinals, Brewers and Rockies are shaking up the postseason mix.

The 100-win pace club remains a party of two: the Boston Red Sox and New York Yankees, who would become the fourth pair of teams to reach 100 wins in the same division since divisions came into existence in 1969.

THE 100-WIN-PACE CLUB

Boston Red Sox (94-44)

On pace for 110 wins

The Red Sox have 94 wins through 138 games. When are they set to reach number 100? They are on pace to reach their 100th win in Game 147, which is Sept. 13 against the Toronto Blue Jays, the final game of a three-game series. Their franchise record is 105 wins. They are on pace to reach their 106th win in Game 156, which is on Sept. 23 at Cleveland.

Red Sox's 100-win seasons: three (1946, 1915, 1912)

New York Yankees (86-51)

On pace for 101 wins

The Yankees have 86 wins through 137 games. That puts them on pace to reach their 100th win in Game 160, which is Sept. 28 at Fenway Park. It will be their final series of the season and the third-to-last game of a seven-game road trip.

Yankees' 100-win seasons: 19 (most recent: 2009)

THE 100-LOSS-PACE CLUB

Baltimore Orioles (40-97)

On pace for 114 losses

The Orioles have 97 losses through 137 games this season. That puts them on pace to reach their 100th loss in Game 142, which is Sept. 8 in Tampa Bay, at the tail end of a nine-game road trip to Kansas City, Seattle and Tampa Bay. The Orioles/Browns' franchise record for losses in a season is 111 in 1939. They're on pace to reach loss No. 112 in Game 159, which is on Sept. 27 against the Astros.

Orioles' 100-loss seasons: 11 (most recent: 1988)

Kansas City Royals (45-91)

On pace for 108 losses

The Royals have 91 losses through 136 games this season. They are on pace to reach their 100th loss in Game 150, which is Sept. 17 against the Pirates in PNC Park to begin a nine-game road trip to Pittsburgh, Detroit and Cincinnati. The Royals' franchise record for losses in a season is 106 in 2005. They are on pace to lose their 107th game in Game 160, which is Sept. 28 against the Indians.

Royals' 100-loss seasons: 4 (2006, 2005, 2004, 2002)

What it means:

• The Royals and Orioles are both on pace for 110-plus losses. The only time there has been two teams with 110 losses in a season was in 1969, when the San Diego Padres and Montreal Expos each lost 110 games in their first season of expansion and the beginning of MLB's divisional era. Only one other club in the 12-team National League had a losing record that season (the Phillies, at 63-99).