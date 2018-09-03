The Boston Red Sox will call up veteran infielder Brandon Phillips on Tuesday.

Phillips signed a minor league deal with the Red Sox in late June and has played in 38 games with Triple-A Pawtucket, posting a slashline of .302/.348/.477 with four home runs and 19 RBIs.

Red Sox manager Alex Cora announced the planned move prior to Monday's game in Atlanta.

"He's done an outstanding job, from everything I've heard," Cora said. "He's played second and third. He had plenty of opt-outs and stayed with the team. Sometimes, it's not about rewarding people because he's a talented player, but I do feel that, hey man, he wants to be part of this. I think he can contribute."

Phillips, who spent most of his career with the Cincinnati Reds, played 144 games with the Atlanta Braves and Los Angeles Angels last year, batting a combined .285 with 13 home runs and 60 RBIs. He has a career .275 average, with 210 home runs and 949 RBIs.

Phillips, 37, has won four Gold Gloves, in 2008, 2010, 2011 and 2013, all with the Reds.

The Red Sox also intend to activate third baseman Rafael Devers (left hamstring strain) off the disabled list on Tuesday.