Kenley Jansen's ongoing problems with an irregular heartbeat might force the Los Angeles Dodgers to leave their closer at home for this weekend's series at Colorado.

Increased elevation can exacerbate an irregular heartbeat, and Jansen previously had issues with his heart in 2012 and this year while playing in Denver.

"With Kenley and altitude and going to Denver, it's certainly going to be a conversation we're going to revisit during this series," Dodgers manager Dave Roberts said, according to MLB.com. "The No. 1 priority that we're all aligned on is that Kenley's health is first and foremost the priority. If there's any hesitation on his part or the doctors say the altitude can affect him in any way, then for us it's a no-brainer to have him stay back. So we haven't made a decision yet. We'll have those conversations and make that decision in the next couple of days."

Jansen spent 11 days on the disabled list this summer with a recurrence of his irregular heartbeat, which began to present itself while he was in Denver last month. He previously had surgery to correct the issue in 2012 and expects to have surgery again this offseason.

Despite having issues in Denver with his heartbeat on multiple occasions, Jansen said last month that he's not afraid to go back to the Mile High City.

"I'm going back to Denver, man," Jansen said in August. "Can't be scared of life."

However, with the team set to make its final scheduled trip to Colorado this season, Jansen admitted that he might not be with the team.

"It's being debated," Jansen said Monday, according to MLB.com. "It's tough."

After a nightmarish return from the DL, Jansen entered play Monday having held opponents scoreless in his past three appearances, allowing just three hits while collecting a win and two saves in that stretch.

With the Rockies having already won Monday afternoon, the Dodgers entered play Monday night in a tie with Colorado for first place in the National League West.