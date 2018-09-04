San Diego Padres outfielder Wil Myers apologized on Monday for recent comments that were critical of extra drills commissioned by manager Andy Green.

In video that began circulating Sunday on social media, Myers's voice can be heard on Padres minor leaguer Carlos Asuaje's live stream of the video game Fortnite.

"The Padres are doing cutoff and relays tomorrow at 3 o'clock -- in September, dude," Myers can be heard saying, according to MLB.com. Myers also said: "Oh my god. It's so miserable, man. It's insane. Andy could not be any worse than he is right now." On Monday, Myers told reporters that he was sorry for his remarks.

"I love Andy, and I love playing for him," Myers said. "He's a guy that has taught me a lot in this game. At times, you get into a mood where you get frustrated, no matter what's going on with a team or individually, and you say some things you shouldn't say in a conversation that you think's private.

"The reality is, now we're in 2018. ... I'm incredibly sorry, obviously to Andy, to my teammates, to the fans. This is a distraction we don't need."

Green said he considered the incident forgotten.

"He came in immediately today, apologized, took ownership, and at the end of the day, I love Wil," Green said. "We have different vantage points. His is focused on himself playing well. Mine is focused on the whole 25 guys -- or 28 guys, whatever. Sometimes we ask for everybody to be a part of something so some people can improve on it."