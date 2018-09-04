By allowing a run over 6 innings on Monday, Jacob deGrom has now allowed 3 runs or less in his last 25 starts, tying a modern-era major league record. (0:37)

New York Mets right-hander Jacob deGrom tied a modern-era major league record Monday night by allowing three or fewer runs in 25 straight starts in a single season.

The Cy Young candidate, who is just 8-8 despite a sparkling 1.68 ERA this season, went six innings against the Los Angeles Dodgers and left with the game tied at 1-all. The only run he gave up was to Justin Turner, who went deep in the first inning, just the ninth homer off deGrom this season.

Chicago Cubs righty King Cole also went 25 straight starts with three or fewer runs, in 1910, when he went 20-4 with a 1.80 ERA.

DeGrom broke a tie with Dwight Gooden for the Mets' mark. Gooden had 24 straight such starts in 1985.

In addition, DeGrom had a pair of hits and drove in a run Monday, the second straight start in which he has had two hits and driven in the only Mets run while he was in the game.

The Mets went on to win 4-2, with deGrom getting a no-decision.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.