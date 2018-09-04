Los Angeles Dodgers outfielder Yasiel Puig has lost the appeal of his two-game suspension and won't play Tuesday and Wednesday against the New York Mets.

Major League Baseball suspended Puig on Aug. 16, two days after he took a swing at San Francisco Giants catcher Nick Hundley during a 2-1 loss at Dodger Stadium that included a benches-clearing brawl.

Puig had a hearing on his appeal last week.

The right fielder is batting .259 with 15 home runs and 47 RBI in 104 games. In his last 15 games, Puig is hitting just .163 without a home run.