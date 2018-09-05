Several Seattle Mariners players were involved in a scuffle in the team's clubhouse before Tuesday night's game against the Baltimore Orioles.

Second baseman Dee Gordon asked reporters to leave the clubhouse and shut the door, and shortly after that, the skirmish -- which appeared to involve pushing and shoving -- broke out. The double doors leading into the clubhouse burst open with players shoving and shouting.

"Things happen in a clubhouse," Mariners manager Scott Servais told reporters after the incident. "Our guys are working through it and talking through it. It's unfortunate, but it happens. Usually there is a root problem and you have to dig in there and find out where that's at and build back relationships from there."

Servais did not name the players who were involved -- he was on the field when the incident occurred -- but The Associated Press reported that shortstop Jean Segura and catcher Mike Zunino were among them.

The manager said he has seen similar incidents.

"You're talking about 25, or now in this case now 35, of the most competitive guys you're ever going to be around and you spend basically every waking moment together all the time," he said. "I've been on a number of different teams, it's something that you will see at some point.

"Guys are emotional. It's been a long year. It happens. We move past it and get ready for tonight's game."

The Mariners, who were contending for first place in the American League West before the All-Star break, are eight games out of first place, behind the Houston Astros and Oakland Athletics. The Mariners are 5 1/2 games behind the A's for the second wild-card slot.

In Monday's 2-1 win over the Orioles, Gordon, playing center field, missed a routine fly ball in the top of the seventh inning for a two-base error.