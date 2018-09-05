Atlanta Braves shortstop Dansby Swanson left Tuesday night's home game against Boston in the second inning after being hit in the head with a pitch by Red Sox right-hander Rick Porcello.

The move appeared to be for precautionary reasons, as Swanson got up and walked around -- following a discussion with manager Brian Snitker -- then made his way to the dugout.

Charlie Culberson came in to run for Swanson, then took over at shortstop in the top of the third inning.

Swanson is hitting .249 with 14 home runs and 55 RBIs for National League East-leading Braves.