Minnesota Twins designated hitter Miguel Sano was carted off the field Tuesday night in Houston after an awkward slide into second base while advancing on a wild pitch in the second inning.

Sano was sitting up on the cart as it drove off the field, and he acknowledged the applause of fans.

Twins designated hitter Miguel Sano is evaluated by medical personnel after an awkward slide into second base Tuesday night. USA TODAY Sports/Troy Taormina

The team said the injury was a lower left leg bruise.

He was replaced by pinch runner Tyler Austin.