An MRI on the right elbow of Los Angeles Angels pitcher and designated hitter Shohei Ohtani revealed new damage to his ulnar collateral ligament, and Tommy John surgery has been recommended, the team announced Wednesday.

The Angels said additional information will be provided when appropriate.

"There's more questions out there right now than answers. We'll take it one step at a time,'' manager Mike Scioscia said. "There's a lot of consulting that Shohei will do with doctors and just see what the best course of action is, and we'll see where we are.''

Ohtani had been scheduled to throw a light bullpen session on Wednesday, but that fell through after he reported that his elbow was sore. The medical staff then decided he should get the new MRI.

The 24-year-old rookie was the Angels' designated hitter for their series finale Wednesday at the Texas Rangers, and walked his first time up. Asked whether Ohtani would stay in the lineup as a DH after this game, Scioscia said: "We'll see. That's going to be determined from our medical department.''

Angels general manager Billy Eppler said Ohtani hasn't formally decided to have Tommy John surgery. Eppler and Ohtani plan to have an in-depth conversation about his future Monday after the Angels return from their road trip.

"We committed to each other in this process, and we will get through it together as a team,'' Eppler said. "But I do feel disappointment for the people in that clubhouse, and primarily Shohei.''

The latest development has been dreaded by the Angels and Ohtani's millions of fans since he was diagnosed with a sprained UCL following a start June 6. After receiving a platelet-rich plasma injection and an injection of stem cells, he was hitting again in early July, and he returned to the mound with his Sunday start at Houston.

Ohtani lasted only 2 1/3 innings in that start against the Astros, and he had a drastic drop in velocity during the game. He had been scheduled to throw a light bullpen session Wednesday, but never did after reporting that his elbow was sore.

"I'm sure at some point he's going to resume his pitching career,'' Scioscia said. "When that is depends on whatever the course of action is.''

"We'd love to have him a whole season, but I think that taking a little half-step back here and seeing him pitch for a whole career is more important than looking back and saying, 'What if?'" Scioscia added.

Ohtani threw 49 pitches, striking out two and walking two, in Sunday's contest. His fastball was routinely between 96 and 99 mph in the first two innings, but he seemed to tire by the third and his velocity dipped dramatically, with his fastball only reaching 89 to 92 mph.

After the game, Scioscia said the ailing elbow that led to Ohtani's pitching absence held up just fine, but a stiff back and a finger injured while attempting to field a comebacker led to Ohtani's loss in velocity.

A day later, Scioscia reiterated that Ohtani's elbow "feels great."

