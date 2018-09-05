WASHINGTON -- First-year Nationals manager Dave Martinez will return next season, general manager Mike Rizzo indicated Wednesday.

"I haven't considered any other scenario," Rizzo responded when asked if Martinez would be back.

The Nationals, expected to contend for a third straight NL East title, entered Wednesday with a 69-70 record, 7 1/2 games behind Atlanta in the East and eight games back in the wild-card standings.

Martinez has come under scrutiny this season as the Nationals have also had to deal with injuries to players such as Daniel Murphy, Ryan Zimmerman, Stephen Strasburg and Sean Doolittle.

"I think Davey's doing a great job in managing this team," Rizzo said. "He's managed them through a lot of trials and tribulations that a lot of first-year managers haven't had to go through.

"And to have a team playing with the exuberance and energy level that they're playing at at this point, I think, is a testament to Davey and the staff and the way that they feel about him in the clubhouse."