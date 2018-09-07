Boston Red Sox second baseman Dustin Pedroia will not return this season, manager Alex Cora said Friday.

Pedroia underwent additional arthroscopic surgery on his knee in July to clear up scar tissue, and while he has made good progress, he will not have time to fully recover.

"He understands where he's at," Cora said.

Pedroia played only three games this season after undergoing a cartilage-restoration procedure on his left knee last October. The surgery was expected to keep the 35-year-old out for approximately seven months. He returned to the lineup May 26 but was back on the disabled list June 2 with soreness in the knee.

Pedroia, a four-time All-Star and one-time MVP who has spent his entire career with Boston, was at Fenway Park on Friday, in uniform, and will stay with the team through the season.

Cora also announced that Boston ace Chris Sale, who has been on the disabled list with shoulder problems, will be the "opener" on Tuesday. Sale will go two innings, with a 40-pitch maximum, and will then be replaced by Nathan Eovaldi.

Sale has had two stints on the DL in the past six weeks and has made only one start since July 27. He is 12-4 with a 1.97 ERA and 219 strikeouts in 146 innings this season.

Cora said Sale will pitch every five days after the Tuesday start, slated for three innings in his second start, then four innings, building up to six innings and 100 pitches in his final start.