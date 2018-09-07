CINCINNATI -- The Reds have dropped Homer Bailey from the rotation, leaving their highest-paid pitcher with no role for the rest of a disappointing season.

Bailey is 1-14 with a 6.09 ERA and has lost nine straight decisions. The Reds are 1-19 in his starts this season, his fourth in a row that's been interrupted by injury. The Reds considered moving him to the bullpen earlier this season, but Bailey doesn't think he's capable of pitching in relief.

Manager Jim Riggleman said Friday that rookie Tyler Mahle will take Bailey's place in the rotation. Bailey will continue throwing in the bullpen and stay ready in case he's needed for a start.

Bailey has one more season left on his six-year, $105 million deal.