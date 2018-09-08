CHICAGO -- Los Angeles Angels two-way star Shohei Ohtani says he plans to finish this season as the team's designated hitter and hasn't decided yet whether he'll have Tommy John surgery.

The 24-year-old rookie maintains he'll be able to return next season as a DH, even though he might not be able to throw again until 2020. He was in the lineup Friday night against the Chicago White Sox, batting fifth, and hit a three-run home run in his first at-bat, giving him four homers over three games and 19 for the season.

"Nothing's set right now," Ohtani said through an interpreter. "I have a few options out there. I'm still trying to look into every option. And I will end up making a decision hopefully sometime toward the end of the season."

The Angels' Shohei Ohtani says swinging the bat doesn't affect his elbow. Ronald Martinez/Getty Images

The Angels announced Wednesday that an MRI showed Ohtani had new damage in his pitching elbow, and that Tommy John surgery was the recommended course of action. Ohtani, who throws right-handed and bats left-handed, hit two home runs later that night against the Texas Rangers.

"Swinging doesn't affect my elbow in any way," Ohtani said. "I feel like I'm progressing as a hitter right now. I'm getting as many experiences as I can while the games count."

Ohtani is hitting .287 with 18 home runs and 47 RBIs. As a pitcher, he's 4-2 with a 3.31 ERA in 10 starts.

Ohtani was diagnosed with a sprained right ulnar collateral ligament after a start on June 6. After receiving a platelet-rich plasma injection and an injection of stem cells, he was hitting again in early July, and he returned to the mound with a start last Sunday against the Houston Astros.

Ohtani lasted only 2 1/3 innings against the Astros, and he had a drastic drop in velocity during the game. He had been scheduled to throw a light bullpen session Wednesday but never did after reporting that his elbow was sore. The medical staff then decided that he should get the new MRI in Texas.

Ohtani said he wasn't surprised by the recommendation for reconstructive elbow surgery.

"I also got hurt in the middle of the season and had the PRP stem-cell shot, and I knew it wasn't going to work 100 percent, so somewhere in the back of my mind, I was preparing for the Tommy John, having to get Tommy John," Ohtani said.