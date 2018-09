New York Mets starter Noah Syndergaard left his start in the seventh inning after taking a line drive off his lower right ribs.

X-rays on Syndergaard were negative, the team announced.

The 109th pitch of Syndergaard's outing was laced back at him by Phillies second baseman Cesar Hernandez.

Syndergaard immediately fell to the ground, but scrambled in vain to make a play at first.

Hernandez's hit drove in a run and ended Syndergaard's night.

The Mets righty left the team's 10-5 win having struck out four to go with four earned runs and five walks over 6 2/3 innings.