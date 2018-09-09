        <
        >

          Mets scratch Jacob deGrom on rainy afternoon against Phillies

          1:51 PM ET
          • Associated Press

          NEW YORK -- Mets pitcher Jacob deGrom was scratched from his start against Philadelphia on a rainy Sunday.

          New York manager Mickey Callaway said earlier he would not start deGrom if there was a chance of a rain delay.

          Corey Oswalt started in place of deGrom, pitching in a steady drizzle.

          DeGrom has made 25 consecutive starts allowing three runs or fewer, tying the major league record set by King Cole of the 1910 Chicago Cubs. DeGrom is 8-8 with a major-league-leading 1.68 ERA. He is 3-6 in his last 13 starts despite a 1.85 ERA in that stretch.

          ABOUT COOKIES

          To help make this website better, to improve and personalize your experience and for advertising purposes, are you happy to accept cookies and other technologies?

          More Info Here Cookie Choices