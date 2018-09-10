Chicago Cubs left-handed reliever Drew Smyly, who is still recovering from Tommy John surgery he underwent in June 2017, has been shut down for the season, the team announced Monday.

Smyly was throwing simulated games against Cubs hitters in July and hoped to go on a rehab assignment in the minors by Aug. 1. But his recovery hit some snags and he never made the rehab starts.

The 29-year-old has a career ERA of 3.74, with a 31-27 record in five seasons with the Detroit Tigers and Tampa Bay Rays.

Smyly was signed to a two-year, $10 million deal in the offseason with the expectation that he would be fully recovered in 2019, and the hope that he might be able to come back late this season to help in the stretch run.