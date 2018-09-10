MINNEAPOLIS -- Even as he says the pain in his injured right wrist persists, New York Yankees right fielder Aaron Judge continues to make strides in his recovery.

The days when he'll be back in pinstripes appear to finally be drawing a little closer.

About five hours before Monday night's series opener at Target Field between the Yankees and Minnesota Twins, Judge was in the outdoor batting cage taking live, early batting practice. It was the first time he had faced live pitching of any kind on a field since he suffered a chip fracture of the right wrist against the Kansas City Royals on July 26.

"Kind of a typical Aaron Judge BP, putting on a show," Yankees manager Aaron Boone said. "It went really well."

During his five rounds of batting practice, Judge launched several home runs, including a pair of towering shots that cleared the batter's eye in center field. He also hit another a few feet shy of the third deck in left field.

"It's fun watching Aaron Judge take batting practice. So that's nice," Boone said, smiling. "But obviously, you understand it's another step in the progression, so you do get excited when you see one of your best players working his way back in hopefully what was a big step in him getting back to us towards the end of the season."

Boone still doesn't have a firm timetable for when Judge will return, but he is pleased with the strides the outfielder has made.

Judge, speaking to reporters in Seattle following the Yankees' loss Sunday to the Mariners, said he has long been confident his wrist would heal in time for him to come back this season.

"I was confident from when it first happened," Judge said. "I knew I was going to be back in plenty of time and be back in some meaningful games down the stretch here."

Since being hit nearly six weeks ago by Kansas City's Jakob Junis with a 94 mph fastball, Judge has been slowly recovering. Originally, the Yankees had outlined an approximate three-week DL stint for him.

It was during his session with reporters in Seattle when Judge said he remained a little nagged by the pain in his wrist.

"The pain's not gone," he said. Judge added that although his wrist has been feeling better, the pain was still at about the same level it had been about two weeks ago.

Asked about those comments Monday, Boone believed them to be a little exaggerated, considering what he has witnessed first-hand from Judge as the slugger has warmed up and loosened up the past couple of days.

"[The pain] is pretty much out of there," Boone said.

Prior to Monday's hitting showcase, Judge had spent the past week easing toward it. He went from taking dry swings last Monday, to hitting off a tee, then taking soft toss from about 25 feet away in an interior cage, then taking soft toss on a field to this most-recent live session from a pitcher's arm.

"I just want him to continue to be able to bounce back, and as we add volume to his days, how he handles that and how he bounces back from that will be a big factor with him going forward," Boone said.

The manager said it was still too early to determine whether or not the Yankees would be able to get Judge into rehab games with affiliate Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre, which is playing this week in the International League championship series. Even if rehab games with the RailRiders aren't a possibility, the Yankees have other options, Boone said.

"If and when that time comes, he may be able to go get simulated at-bats in Tampa if we decide that route," Boone said, referring to work at the Yankees' spring-training complex. "But we just want to get through these next couple days where he starts ramping up the amount of swings out on the field and continues to build up that momentum."

Judge likely will take live batting practice again Tuesday. He also could take batting practice during the Yankees' normal pregame window ahead of the next two games.