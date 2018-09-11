It's mid-September and that means it's officially clinching season in the majors. As MLB's best teams celebrate punching their postseason tickets with champagne festivities in clubhouses across baseball, we've got you covered with all of the clinching details and an eye on who could pop the corks next.

WHO COULD CLINCH TONIGHT

Boston Red Sox (Can clinch season's first playoff spot)

Paul Rutherford-USA TODAY Sports

The Red Sox can become the first team to officially punch a ticket to October with either a win against the Blue Jays on Tuesday night or losses by both the Rays and Mariners.

If Boston can clinch in its 145th game of the season, it would be tied for the sixth-earliest by any team in the wild-card era (excluding the strike-shortened 1995 season) and would be the earliest the Red Sox have ever clinched a spot, according to the Elias Sports Bureau.

What's next: An AL East crown is the next prize within Boston's reach as the Red Sox sit comfortably ahead of the Yankees in the division with two-plus weeks to go.

WHO COULD BE NEXT

Cleveland Indians

Tom Szczerbowski/Getty Images

While the Red Sox own baseball's best record and likely the season's first postseason spot, the Indians are a shoo-in to become 2018's first division winner. Even though Cleveland owns the AL's fifth-best record, the Tribe has easily pulled away from an AL Central with no other teams playing anywhere close to the .500 mark.