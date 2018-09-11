Pedro Gomez explains why Josh Donaldson's health status has caused some teams to be upset over his trade to the Indians. (1:28)

Josh Donaldson will make his Cleveland Indians debut on Tuesday against the Tampa Bay Rays, batting fifth and playing third base.

The Indians activated Donaldson from the disabled list earlier Tuesday. The 32-year-old has been sidelined by a left calf strain since late May.

Editor's Picks Report: BoSox, Yanks miffed at Donaldson deal The circumstances of the Indians' waiver deadline acquisition of star third baseman Josh Donaldson has drawn the ire of multiple teams, including the Red Sox and Yankees, according to a report by The Athletic.

Donaldson joined Cleveland just before the Aug. 31 waiver deadline, making him eligible to play for the Indians in the postseason.

After acquiring Donaldson from Toronto, the Indians placed him back on the 10-day disabled list on Sept. 3 and sent him on a minor league rehab assignment.

He hit a grand slam for Triple-A Columbus on Sept. 3, then joined Double-A Akron for three games in the Eastern League playoffs, going 2-for-10 with one home run.

With Donaldson at third, All-Star Jose Ramirez will move to second base, while Jason Kipnis shifts to center field.

Indians manager Terry Francona said he planned for Donaldson to be available off the bench Wednesday, then back in the starting lineup on Friday after Thursday's off day.