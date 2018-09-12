        <
          Red Sox clinch playoff spot as Chris Sale returns to pitch one scoreless inning

          Sale K's 2 over 1 inning, finishes in bullpen (0:27)

          Chris Sale is taken out after 1 inning, striking out 2 batters on 26 pitches. Sale would add a throwing session in the bullpen afterwards. (0:27)

          11:11 PM ET
          • ESPN News Services

          BOSTON -- Chris Sale pitched a scoreless inning in his first start since going on the disabled list as the Boston Red Sox became the first team in the majors to clinch a playoff spot.

          Sale allowed a hit, struck out two and hit a batter before getting Toronto's Randal Grichuk to pop out to second and end the inning Tuesday night, and the Red Sox went on to win 7-2, boosted by pinch-hitter Brock Holt's go-ahead home run in the seventh.

          Guided by rookie manager Alex Cora, the Red Sox have the best record in baseball at 99-46. They assured themselves at least a spot in the AL wild-card game while reaching the postseason for the third straight year.

          Cora had said Sale, who hadn't pitched since Aug. 12, would throw only two innings with a maximum pitch count of 40 as he recovers from shoulder inflammation. He threw 26 pitches before Brandon Workman took over for the second inning. Sale threw a few more pitches in the bullpen afterward.

          Nathan Eovaldi replaced Workman to begin the third inning and lasted 3⅔ innings, allowing two runs on three hits in what served as an audition to be Boston's long reliever in the playoffs.

          The AL East-leading Red Sox began the night with an eight-game lead over the New York Yankees.

          Information from The Associated Press was used in this report.

