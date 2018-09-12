Colorado Rockies shortstop Trevor Story added another chapter to his outstanding 2018 season Tuesday night with a first-inning RBI double off Arizona Diamondbacks starter Zack Greinke.

It was Story's 40th double and 100th RBI of the season, making him the first primary-position shortstop to reach 40 doubles, 30 home runs and 25 stolen bases in a season.

He also joined Alex Rodriguez as the only primary-position shortstops to have 30 homers, 100 RBIs and 20 stolen bases in a season since 1920, when RBIs became an official stat. Rodriguez reached the plateau on two occasions, in 1998 and '99.

Story, 25, has 32 home runs on the season and hit the 30-homer mark with three blasts in the past week. He has 25 stolen bases and has been caught only six times.

He's hitting .293/.348/.906 and has made a case for National League MVP, with the Rockies clinging to a slim lead over the Dodgers in the NL West.